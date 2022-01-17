Venezuela Deploys Military Against Colombian Irregular Groups

The Bolivarian soldiers are carrying out surveillance and protection missions for all border communities so as to guarantee the sovereignty of Venezuela.

On Sunday, the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) deployed its members and equipment to Apure state, on the border with Colombia, with the aim of fighting Colombian terrorist groups known as TANCOL.

In compliance with the order previously issued by President Nicolas Maduro, the head of the FANB Strategic Operational Command (CEOFANB), General Domingo Hernandez, ratified that the Bolivarian soldiers will rid Venezuelan territory of foreign irregular groups.

“Following orders from our Commander-in-Chief Nicolas Maduro and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino, the FANB will fight against the TANCOL groups in any of their forms!... Independence or nothing!” Hernandez tweeted.

The CEOFANB specified that FANB members are deployed in security and control missions in the towns of Amparo, Guasdualito, and Victoria, in the state of Apure.

They are carrying out surveillance and protection missions for all border communities so as to guarantee the sovereignty of Venezuela.

Its goal is to ensure “that no drug-trafficking, terrorist group attempts against our people's sovereignty, independence, and peace,” the CEOFANB said.

The announcement of the FANB deployment came shortly after Apure social organizations denounced that an irregular group had taken over the village of La Gabarra in Colombia near the border with Venezuela.