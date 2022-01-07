Venezuela Suffers Electrical Sabotage Before Barinas Elections

Security agencies and the Bolivarian National Armed Forces are carrying out actions to locate those who were responsible for the new attack on the electrical system.

On Thursday, Venezuela’s Energy Minister Nestor Reverol denounced that extremist opposition groups attacked the national electric system with the aim of sabotaging the governor's elections to be held in the Barinas state on Sunday.

“The extreme right, which has destabilizing sabotage plans through the electric war, intends to hinder the elections in Barinas and the peace of the people,” Reverol said, adding that “thanks to the commitment of our workforce from the National Electric Corporation (CORPOELEC), we have once again recovered the electric service by 100 percent."

The Energy Minister also mentioned that the State security agencies and the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) are already carrying out actions to locate those who were responsible for the new attack on the electrical system.

On Sunday, the citizens of the state of Barinas will elect their new governor. To do this, the National Electoral Council (CNE) has already sent all the material and technological equipment required for the correct implementation of this democratic process, which is part of the subnational elections held on November 21.

¡Gracias #Barinas! Qué cierre de campaña tan sentido, alegre y emotivo. Este domingo daremos la más grande demostración de fuerza y unión. Seré el Gobernador de todos los barineses y todas las barinesas. ¡Junt@s gobernaremos desde las catacumbas del Pueblo! pic.twitter.com/NdAgrvMV3N — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) January 7, 2022

"In March 2019, Venezuela also suffered two massive blackouts that affected the country's 23 states and the capital city. Those blackouts impacted transportation services, drinking water supply, and telephone communications. Venezuelans spent 11 days without energy due to attacks on its electrical system," outlet HispanTV recalled.

On Thursday, the candidates closed their campaigns and began a period of electoral silence. According to the polls carried out so far, Jorge Arreaza, the candidate of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) who was Foreign Affairs Minister, is the favorite to win. After having toured the 12 municipalities of Barinas, the Socialist candidate expressed optimism regarding the growth possibilities of the local economy in 2022.

"The U.S. blockade will not prevent the development of Venezuela. The figures already say so. Even the scrawny economists of the opposition have to admit it: the economy is recovering... And Barinas will not be left behind. It must be at the forefront of the spear," he said.

