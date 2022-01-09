Venezuela: 'Operation Republic' Protects the Barinas Elections

Besides ensuring security conditions in this subnational elections, the National Bolivarian Armed Forces carried out disinfection works in 543 voting centers.

The Venezuelan National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) continue deployed to guarantee the security of the election of the governor of the state of Barinas on Sunday.

Domingo Hernandez, the head of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (CEOFANB), informed that military troops are carrying out operations to protect electoral material and centers through the "Operation Republic."

Their actions are carried out in coordination with the Justice and Peace Ministry and the popular power organized in the Bolivarian National Militia. The FANB also guaranteed the fulfillment of the biosecurity measures through disinfection works in 543 voting centers.

On Saturday, the National Electoral Board President Tania D'Amelio, informed about the installation of 100 percent of the 961 polling stations activated for the Barinas election.

Voting underway in Barinas to choose the state's next governor. The process appears to be flowing nicely, no incidents to report so far.Turnout seems higher than on Nov 21 (see explanation below), so the question is whether that will favor PSUV candidate Arreaza or the opposition pic.twitter.com/A6bTQY6APV — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) January 9, 2022

D'Amelio recalled that six civil organizations participate as observers in the electoral process. Citizens accredited as observers must maintain impartial conduct and refrain from political proselytizing. Neither will they be able to disseminate the partial or total results of the vote.

The repetition of the election of the governor of Barinas that takes place this Sunday occurs as a result of a decision of the Supreme Court of Justice, which annulled the results of the November 21 elections in this State due to the prior disqualification of a candidate.

On that day, over eight million Venezuelans went to the polls to elect the 23 governors, 335 mayors, and members of the regional legislative councils and municipal councils. The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and its allies of the Great Patriotic Pole secured over 60 percent of the mayoralties and 19 governorships.