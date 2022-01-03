Venezuela Begins Booster Vaccination

Despite the U.S. harassment, this South American nation has managed to control the spread of the pandemic. Venezuela only has 5 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announced that health personnel will begin to inoculate COVID-19 booster doses to the population from Monday.

“All Pending! On January 3, the booster vaccination against Covid-19 begins. We have already reached 91 percent of people vaccinated! Let's keep taking care of ourselves. Everyone's awareness has given us good results. Happy New Year, Venezuela! A big hug!,” he said.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced that health personnel who are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 will be the first population group to receive the booster vaccination. Immediately afterwards, older adults will be vaccinated to protect their health.

�� 9.1 billion COVID vaccine doses have been administered



�� 58% of world population with at least 1 dose



�� Total doses per 100 people

High-income countries: 166

Upper-middle income: 166

Lower-middle income: 84

Low income: 11



Our data on vaccinations: https://t.co/3imP7P9jsN pic.twitter.com/DbBOgMpLVs — Our World in Data (@OurWorldInData) December 30, 2021

Communication Minister Freddy Ñañez clarified that the Bolivarian government will not resume the 7+7 system, which consists of seven days of strict confinement followed by 7 days of free mobility.

“It is false that Venezuela resumed the 7+7 system… Let's not fall for rumors. We know how to do it. Let's take care,” he said.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, the Bolivarian authorities have registered 444,828 COVID-19 cases and 5,331 related deaths. Over the last 24 hours, health authorities confirmed 144 new coronavirus infections and two related deaths.