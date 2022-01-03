    • Live
Venezuela Begins Booster Vaccination

    Citizen gets a COVID-19 vaccine, Venezuela, Dec., 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @VictorMirandaZ

Published 3 January 2022
Despite the U.S. harassment, this South American nation has managed to control the spread of the pandemic. Venezuela only has 5 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announced that health personnel will begin to inoculate COVID-19 booster doses to the population from Monday.

“All Pending! On January 3, the booster vaccination against Covid-19 begins. We have already reached 91 percent of people vaccinated! Let's keep taking care of ourselves. Everyone's awareness has given us good results. Happy New Year, Venezuela! A big hug!,” he said.

Despite the U.S. economic harassment, this South American nation has managed to successfully control the spread of the pandemic. Currently, Venezuela only has 5 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced that health personnel who are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 will be the first population group to receive the booster vaccination. Immediately afterwards, older adults will be vaccinated to protect their health.

Communication Minister Freddy Ñañez clarified that the Bolivarian government will not resume the 7+7 system, which consists of seven days of strict confinement followed by 7 days of free mobility.

“It is false that Venezuela resumed the 7+7 system… Let's not fall for rumors. We know how to do it. Let's take care,” he said.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, the Bolivarian authorities have registered 444,828 COVID-19 cases and 5,331 related deaths. Over the last 24 hours, health authorities confirmed 144 new coronavirus infections and two related deaths.

Post with no comments.