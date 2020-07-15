President Maduro Rejects New US Media Campaign Against Venezuela

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Tuesday denounced the statements of the U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams, who assured that he would finance a media campaign against the Bolivarian nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Abrams said he would finance a campaign against Venezuela, but that campaign has already begun, attacking Venezuela, trying to convey a reality that does not exist," Maduro warned.

The Bolivarian leader also stressed that the U.S. misinformation is supported by international agencies and websites, which write slander and lies about this South American country.

“They are looking for something small to happen in Venezuela to manipulate its; Venezuela, however, is in battle and we have had positive results.”

Maduro also assured that the country will prevail against the media campaigns since his homeland has the support of the people and the medical brigades, which have carried out 1,400,000 COVID-19 tests so far.

The most absurd thing about the US & the extremist opposition is their cynical claim that sanctions "help Venezuela" & that they expect the People to give in to their aims & kneel to Washington to restore the US-wannabe plutocracy. #SanctionsAreACrime They'll never come back! pic.twitter.com/gtKq1zqZ8h — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) July 13, 2020

"Venezuela is fighting and standing. We are in a daily battle against the pandemic and everything coming from the Empire," the Bolivarian president stressed.

These actions are carried out as part of the measures taken by President Donald Trump's administration to pressure a change of government in this South American country.

Over the last 24 hours, local authorities reported 303 new COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday morning, Venezuela had confirmed 10,010 cases and 96 deaths.

As part of the international cooperation to fight the pandemic, a shipment of medical supplies will arrive in Venezuela from Turkey next Friday.