Venezuela Is Ready To Fight Covid-19, Minister Says

Venezuela’s Health Minister Carlos Alvarado Saturday announced the country has all the medical supplies and treatments needed to take care of Covid-19 patients.

"We have enough to take care of all the patients who require direct treatment for COVID-19, and if they require intensive care, we can guarantee full treatment too," Alvarado said.

The Minister pointed out that the states with the highest number of patients are Apure, Bolívar, Táchira, and Zulia, and stressed that the country has sufficient available beds to attend those affected by the virus.

Alvarado said that some states are below 40 percent of the hospitals’ admission capacity, while in other capacity is below 10 percent.

“President Nicolas Maduro’s videoconference with Governors and Mayors.”

“In those states where are few patients we follow the original protocol, which consists of hospitalizing every asymptomatic patient, either in an Integral Diagnostic Center or any health center that has been enabled to fight the virus.

He also announced that he has had meetings with the Minister of Economy and Finance and the Minister of National Trade, in order to program a safe medicine supply over the next 6 months.

This will be done through international agreements with China and Cuba, as well as purchases through national suppliers so that there is no lack of inputs.

A health worker at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira, Caracas, on March 30, 2020