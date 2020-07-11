Venezuela Rejects U.S. Accusations About Drug Trafficking

The U.S is rated as the country with the greatest use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in the world.

Venezuela's Interior and Justice Minister Nestor Reverol Saturday rejected the statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration which accused Venezuela of promoting drug trafficking.

"Venezuela has and will continue to fight against drug trafficking and will continue to ensure prevention and international cooperation," Reverol emphasized.

In the last 10 years, the trafficking of heroin and meth increased in the U.S., according to a United Nations (UN) report.

In 2019, over 70,237 deaths in the U.S. were caused by a drug overdose.



What is the empire up to by concocting more plans against #Venezuela and #Cuba? Does it want to hide news of record COVID infections and deaths in its country? They're more concerned about votes than tackling the epicenter of COVID-19 in its country.https://t.co/1sIdzuuojj — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 11, 2020

"Trump's administration pretend to blame Venezuela for the U.S. reality. This strategy against our nation is not new, it was had already implemented it in 2007 against former President Hugo Chavez," Reverol condemned.

The strategy, promoted by the U.S., seeks to disqualify Venezuela in order to back a military invasion in the country.

The accusations were made at an electoral event in Florida to promote U.S. President Donald Trump.

Mercenaries, weapons, US imperialism, these are the details of the latest failed coup attempt against Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/xGG35cLwKl — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) May 3, 2020







