Venezuela Updates its Electoral Roll Amidst Health Protocols

The next legislative elections could terminate the institutional crisis fueled by Juan Guaido.

Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) Monday kicked off a voters register's update process to set up the elections whereby 277 lawmakers will be elected on Dec. 6.

CNE president Indira Alfonzo detailed that to this end were established 551 active locations in each Regional Electoral Offices (REO).

The electoral body deployed 1,232 agents in each REO to ensure compliance with the health protocols and measures taken in the country to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this regard, voters register's update will take place in previously disinfected open spaces. Likewise, officials will use biosecurity kits.

Alfonzo said that those who attend to renew their data have at their disposal 100 machines installed at the CNE headquarters in the Capital District.

"Use of face mask will be a compulsory requirement to enter registration points, as well as to respect distance measures between each attendee."

The National Logistic Committee will be in charge of evaluating the electoral schedule, which will have as its main agenda the attention of those citizens summoned to vote.

Although voter registration is a year-round process, this time the schedule includes the current phase that ends on July 23. For this reason, CNE urged those who reach legal age before Dec. 6 to complete their registration, to be able to exercise their right to vote.

Legislative elections could put an end to the institutional crisis created prompted by the U.S.-backed opposition politician Juan Guaido in 2019.

According to current norms, he is now under a legal obligation to take part in the next elections. If not, he might even lose his current status as a lawmaker.