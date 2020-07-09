Venezuela: Diosdado Cabello Has Tested COVID-19 Positive

Venezuela’s National Assembly (ANC) president Diosdado Cabello Thursday reported he has tested COVID-19 positive.
"Dear comrades, I would like to inform you that after taking the corresponding tests I have tested positive for COVID-19," Cabello tweeted.
Cabello suspended Wednesday broadcasts of his TV show “Con el Mazo Dando,” alleging he had allergies. After testing results, he remains in isolation and under the required treatments.
“Thanks for your good wishes, with my morale up. We will win,” Cabello added.
"Our Brother Diosdado Cabello is already in isolation for another victorious battle! Our best energies accompany him to continue his tireless work for Venezuela from the necessary rest! A hug of strength!"
Venezuela’s president and Bolivarian revolution leader Nicolas Maduro also said he recommended Cabello to be tested after he showed mild symptoms.
“Diosdado has tested positive. All my solidarity. I am sure that with your moral and spiritual strength and the protection of our saint Jose Gregorio Hernandez you will get through these days of treatment and recovery," he said.
As for Thursday, Venezuela health authorities recorded 8,008 COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths, and 2,100 recoveries from the virus.