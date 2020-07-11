Venezuela Extends the State of Alarm to Prevent COVID-19 Spread

In the last 24 hours, the country registered 390 new cases, rising the total number of COVID-19 infections to 8,803.

Venezuela's Vicepresident Delcy Rodriguez Saturday announced the State of Constitutional Alert's extension for another 30 days to prevent the COVID-19 spread in the country.

"As Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro requested, we are extending the quarantine for another month, as we make a special call to the Caracas' citizens to stay at home and comply with all the precautionary measures," Rodriguez said.

Cases in Caracas have recently increased, which government authorities seek to halt by enforcing stricter measures.

This is the fourth time the government announces a quarantine extension which officially kicked off on March 13.

Over 14,000 medical brigades have been deployed across the country, to perform COVID-19 tests to asymptomatic citizens.

This measure seeks to detect the virus at an early stage.

1.367.504 Covid-19 tests have been carried out throughout the country, which represents 45,583 per million inhabitants.

Since the begining of the pandemic, Venezuela has so far registered 8,803 COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths.



