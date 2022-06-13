Venezuelan Health Ministry Confirms First Case of Monkeypox

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned last June 8 that more than 1,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in at least 29 countries, and that most of the contagions are occurring through community transmission.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Health confirmed this Sunday the first case of monkeypox at the Simón Bolívar de Maiquetía international airport, located in the state of La Guaira.

According to the health authority, the first suspected case refers to a citizen who entered the country via Madrid (Spain), who "had contact with two infected people in the city of Barcelona", it is detailed.

The Venezuelan health ministry informed that after confirming the infection, the patient was isolated and underwent the pertinent tests and sampling, which gave positive results.

"The Ministry of Health is carrying out the screening in the chain of contagion to establish an epidemiological encirclement", said the health authority of the South American country.

Ministry of Health reported first case of monkeypox in Venezuela

"More than 1,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox have now been reported to WHO in 29 countries that are not endemic for the disease. So far, no deaths have been reported in these countries," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.