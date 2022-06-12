Cuban Foreign Minister Questions Results of Americas Summit

"The Action Plan on Democratic Governance adopted at the Summit of the Americas is unbalanced and biased," said Rodríguez Parrilla.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, questioned on Saturday the results of the IX Summit of the Americas and its "Plan of Action on Democratic Governance", whose meeting was distinguished by the claim of several countries to the United States (U.S.) for the exclusion of Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba.

"The Plan of Action on Democratic Governance adopted at the Summit of the Americas is unbalanced and biased, ignores the diversity and political and social pluralism of our region," said Foreign Minister Rodriguez.

In this regard, the Cuban diplomat recalled that both the United Nations (UN) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) recognize that there is no single model of democracy and that the right of nations to choose their political, economic, social and cultural system must be respected.

Action Plan on Democratic Governance adopted at #SummitAmericas is imbalanced and biased, ignores diversity and political & social pluralism of our region.



1/2#CumbreSinExclusiones — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) June 11, 2022

Regarding the hemispheric Plan of Action on Health and Resilience signed at the conclave, Rodriguez Parrilla said that "because it excludes, it becomes ineffective" because "the coordinated action of all States is essential to improve the health and welfare of our peoples.

It is worth mentioning in this regard that Cuba, one of the three excluded nations, is a recognized power in the health field and thanks to its advances in science, it has made many achievements, including the development of drugs against diseases that have affected the world, including vaccines against Covid-19.

For Havana, it may even be considered offensive to speak of "hemispheric action plans on health" when the blockade imposed by Washington prevents the arrival of medicines and supplies to help Cubans overcome or recover from diseases such as cancer.

The Summit of the Americas has begun marked by the absence of #Cuba, #Venezuela and #Nicaragua and also of the president of #Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who decided not to attend due to the policy of exclusion carried out by the #USA pic.twitter.com/ZCsFlvrpea — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 8, 2022

During the highest peaks of Covid-19 infections, the Trump administration intensified sanctions against Cuba, to the point that the island was unable to acquire mechanical respirators or other supplements to fight the pandemic which killed more than 8,000 Cuban nationals.

On the other hand, regarding the declaration called 'Our Sustainable and Green Future', the Cuban Foreign Minister argued that "the lack of new and additional financial resources and of North-South technology transfer" makes its implementation impossible and, recalled that in contrast, the United States allocates more than 800 billion dollars into the development of the arms.