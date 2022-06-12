MAPNA Group Recieves President Maduro at Its Instalations

On Sunday, President Nicolás Maduro visited the MAPNA Group Industrial Complex, which brings together 70 Iranian companies, and stated that he was very impressed with the scientific and technological advances of the Group.

"I was impressed with the scientific and technological advances in areas such as electricity, oil and transportation. Iran is an example of how to resist and produce for the development of the people" said the Venezuelan president in a Tweet.

The Venezuelan president was given a tour of the industrial complex of MAPNA

Maduro thanked the Iranian workers and people for allowing him to learn first-hand about their creative experiences and great capabilities.

"I left my signature in this guestbook, reaffirming my deep admiration for all your achievements. Long live our strategic alliances!" said the President after signing the visitors' book.

The visit to the MAPNA Grroup forms part of the presidents Eurasian tour the past two days. This tour included Turkey, Algeria and Iran. Maduro highlighted the results of his Eurasian tour, in which relations of cooperation and friendship with Turkey, Algeria and Iran have been strengthened.