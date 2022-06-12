President Maduro Highlights Achievements of Eurasian Tour

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted the results of his Eurasian tour, in which relations of cooperation and friendship with Turkey, Algeria and Iran have been strengthened.

"With our tour to Türkiye, Algeria and Iran we have consolidated the deep friendship as brotherly peoples, concretizing agreements and great achievements that translate into shared welfare. Let's go for more, the work agenda continues, stay tuned!" he wrote this Sunday via his Twitter account.

This week, in Turkey, the head of the Venezuelan state signed three cooperation agreements in the agricultural, financial and tourism areas.

In Algeria, the High Level Joint Commission was re-launched to work in several productive areas for both nations.

Finally, in Iran, agreements were signed in the agricultural and food production areas. In addition, it was ratified that as from July 18, the direct flight between Caracas and Teheran will be opened, which will result in the growth of tourism between both nations, and Venezuela received the second Yoraco oil tanker with a capacity to transport 800,000 barrels of oil, which was manufactured by the Iranian company Sadra.