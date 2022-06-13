    • Live
Venezuela

Venezuelan President Arrives in Kuwait To Fulfill Work Agenda

    President Maduro with Kuwaiti dignitaries | Photo: VTV

Published 13 June 2022
Opinion

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro arrived this Monday in Kuwait to fulfill a work agenda and strengthen relations between both nations.

"We arrived in the State of Kuwait, in the framework of our International Work Agenda," Maduro indicated through his Twitter account.

This is the fourth country visited by Maduro in the framework of the international tour that began last June 7.

The first country to visit was Turkey, where he met on June 8 with his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and signed three new agreements in the areas of tourism, agriculture and financial-monetary matters.

Later, on Thursday, June 9, he was in Algeria where, together with his counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune, they agreed to build a robust economic agenda and relaunch the high-level mixed commission, which will be in charge of drawing up a standard work map.

The third country to visit was Iran, where he held a meeting on Saturday with President Ebrahim Raisi and signed a cooperation agreement for the next 20 years.

Maduro also announced that the first direct flight from his country to Iran would depart on July 18.

So far, it is not known which other countries the head of state will visit during his tour.

