President Maduro Boosts Anti-Drug Fight in Venezuela

The Bolivarian leader is promoting legal and institutional changes to make this task more efficient.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday inaugurated the National Anti-Drug Superintendence and took stock of his country's fight against drugs.

"We deliver to the National Assembly a draft bill for a partial reform of the Law on Drugs," the President said.

The new Superintendence, which is the highest level institution to coordinate the fight against drug trafficking, will be headed by Major General Richard Lopez.

Although Venezuela borders Colombia where 70 percent of the cocaine that circulates in the world is produced, the Bolivarian nation has managed to remain a territory free of drug production and exportation.

