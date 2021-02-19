    • Live
President Maduro Boosts Anti-Drug Fight in Venezuela

    President Nicolas Maduro at launch of the National Anti-Drug Superintendence, Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 19, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @ArmadaFANBVzla

Published 19 February 2021 (3 hours 59 minutes ago)
The Bolivarian leader is promoting legal and institutional changes to make this task more efficient.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday inaugurated the National Anti-Drug Superintendence and took stock of his country's fight against drugs.

"We deliver to the National Assembly a draft bill for a partial reform of the Law on Drugs," the President said.

The new Superintendence, which is the highest level institution to coordinate the fight against drug trafficking, will be headed by Major General Richard Lopez.

Although Venezuela borders Colombia where 70 percent of the cocaine that circulates in the world is produced, the Bolivarian nation has managed to remain a territory free of drug production and exportation.

 

In Colombia, the connections with drug trafficking of some current and former top officials are well known. An example is former President Alvaro Uribe (2002-2010), who has allegedly maintained links with drug trafficking cartels.

"We have to prepare ourselves to fight drug trafficking on the Colombian frontier, and to defend our country from any conspiracy," Maduro pointed out.

Between 2005 and 2020, Venezuela seized over 813,725 tons of drugs, which were worth US$30 billion and headed to the United States.

Post with no comments.