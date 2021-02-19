President Maduro Boosts Anti-Drug Fight in Venezuela

"We deliver to the National Assembly a draft bill for a partial reform of the Law on Drugs," the President said.
The new Superintendence, which is the highest level institution to coordinate the fight against drug trafficking, will be headed by Major General Richard Lopez.
Although Venezuela borders Colombia where 70 percent of the cocaine that circulates in the world is produced, the Bolivarian nation has managed to remain a territory free of drug production and exportation.
In Colombia, the connections with drug trafficking of some current and former top officials are well known. An example is former President Alvaro Uribe (2002-2010), who has allegedly maintained links with drug trafficking cartels.
"We have to prepare ourselves to fight drug trafficking on the Colombian frontier, and to defend our country from any conspiracy," Maduro pointed out.
Between 2005 and 2020, Venezuela seized over 813,725 tons of drugs, which were worth US$30 billion and headed to the United States.