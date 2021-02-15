Venezuela to Resume Face-to-Face Classes Partially in March

Students will return to schools during the weeks of epidemiological relaxation of the "7+7 method."

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Sunday informed that his country will partially resume face-to-face classes as of March complying with "all necessary health measures to prevent contagion."

"The return to the classroom will be carried out under a strict biosecurity protocol to preserve students' health," Maduro highlighted, adding that the vaccination campaign will kick off in the next few days.

In early February, he explained the need to combine remote and face-to-face classes in the coming two quarters of 2021.

Millions of Venezuelan students will go back to school during the weeks of measures relaxation of the 7+7 method, which imposes one week of social isolation and another one of easing measures.

The Coordinator of the @IVCC_SVG Andreína Bermúdez "with this pandemic situation we must develop and create virtual content that works for the teaching of modern languages" and stressed that for the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela,education is a primary topic @CancilleriaVE pic.twitter.com/RUgIXBGCkB — Embassy of Venezuela in StVincent & the Grenadines (@EmbaVEStVincent) January 15, 2021

"We are controlling the pandemic. If we comply with health measures, we will reduce the risk of contagion," Maduro stressed, explaining that the first citizens to get the vaccine will be teachers, frontline health workers, and the elderly. On Saturday, Venezuela received the first batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. In the coming months, the country expects to receive ten million doses of this COVID-19 vaccine. So far, Venezuela has reported 133,218 COVID-19 cases. Ninety-four percent of the people infected have recovered thanks to free treatment provided by the Bolivarian government.