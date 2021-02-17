Venezuela to Launch Its COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

Health workers, high-ranking authorities, lawmakers, and social volunteers will be immunized in the first stage of the campaign.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Wednesday informed his country will start its vaccination campaign with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine this Thursday.

"We will begin immunizing health workers with the 100,000 doses that arrived in the country on Feb. 15," he said, adding that the government will guarantee the health and lives of the people "thanks to cooperation between Russia and Venezuela."

Law enforcement officials, high-ranking government authorities, and lawmakers will also be immunized in the first vaccination days.

"We have approved Sputnik V because our scientific studies have proven its total and absolute safety. Experts assured it is the most advanced and safest vaccine in the world," Maduro stressed.

In the campaign's first stage, 14,000 'We Are Venezuela' members, who are visiting house by house addressing the needs of the people, will also be vaccinated. "In April, we hope to begin a new phase of mass vaccination," Maduro explained, assuring that his government is studying other vaccines for their use in the country. Venezuela is also negotiating with the World Health Organization (WHO) to get vaccines through the Global Access Fund for COVID-19 Vaccines (COVAX). The Bolivarian president did not rule out opening a market for private COVID-19 vaccines due to U.S. and European Union (EU) sanctions, which have made it difficult for the country to access vaccines.