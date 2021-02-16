Venezuela Sends Third Oxygen Shipment to Brazil

"We will not stop helping the Brazilian people," President Nicolas Maduro said in January when his government sent the first shipment to Manaus city.

Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza informed that his country sent a third shipment of oxygen to Brazil to continue helping mitigate the health emergency caused by COVID-19 in the Roraima and Amazonas states.

On Monday afternoon, Bolivar state's governor Justo Noguera delivered two tanker trucks loaded with oxygen to the Brazilian authorities. A video released by Arreaza shows when the vehicles left Venezuelan territory.

Brazil continues to be one of the most affected countries by COVID-19. Over the last 24 hours, it registered 528 new deaths due to the disease, raising the death toll to 239,773 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The health system in the city of Manaus is collapsing due to an overwhelming need for treatment of severe COVID-19 patients in Brazil’s Amazonas state.



There are not enough beds, medicines, oxygen, or health staff to treat those needing care in the city/surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/iGiK11sJGI — Doctors w/o Borders (@MSF_USA) February 12, 2021

On January 14, 14,000 individual cylinders, equivalent to about 136,000 liters of oxygen, arrived in Manaus from Venezuela to ease the health emergency shaking the city. That month, at least 50 COVID-19 patients suffocated to death due to lack of oxygen in Manaus' hospitals. Since January, thousands of people have been airlifted to other neighboring cities less affected by the pandemic. On Feb. 5, Venezuela's government sent a second shipment of 56,000 liters of oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the Roraima and Amazonas states.