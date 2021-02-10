UN To Assess the Impact of US Sanctions on Venezuela

Alena Douhan will determine what rights have been violated by the U.S. sanctions implemented against the Bolivarian nation.

United Nations representative Alena Douhan visits Venezuela to assess the impact of U.S. economic sanctions imposed on the Bolivarian nation since 2015.

The visit announcement came shortly after the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) acknowledged that its country's sanctions on Venezuela have killed tens of thousands of people.

The results of the analysis of the U.S. unilateral coercive measures imposed on this South American country will be released in September, according to the UN.

Douhan will remain in Venezuela until Friday. During her stay, she will determine what rights have been violated by the U.S. sanctions and what the Bolivarian government has done to ease this situation.

U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) acknowledged that U.S. sanctions on Venezuela have killed tens of thousands of people and harmed the country's economy, especially by depressing its oil production.https://t.co/VcVYRxt4xD — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 9, 2021

The UN will also inquire into how President Nicolas Maduro's government has complied with the recommendations of international organizations to address the crisis.

In 2014, Washington signed an executive order deeming Venezuela a security threat. Since then, the Latin American country has faced limitations to trade its crude oil and other sanctions aimed at overthrowing Maduro from office.

The economic blockade intensified after former President Donald Trump took office in 2017. His measures targeted mainly government officials and key industries such as gas, gold, and finance.