Cuba Starts Disaster Drill Meteoro 2022

Meteoro 2022 disaster drill is carried out to protect the people; the National Civil Defense Council directs and controls the actions.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero attended the start of the popular drill "Meteoro 2022", which aims to update disaster risk reduction plans, among other points.

The head of the National General Staff of the Civil Defense, Major General Ramón Pardo Guerra, highlighted that the exercise will be held this Saturday and Sunday, and recalled that the first Meteoro was held 36 years ago, as a result of the experiences during the impact of Hurricane Kate.

President Díaz-Canel received a detailed update by specialists from the Ministry of Public Health, the Institute of Meteorology, Water Resources and the National Center for Seismological Research.

The president learned about the current situation of Cuba in these areas and the forecast of the behavior of the next hurricane season in the largest of the Antilles.

He emphasized that the work of the Civil Defense System, internationally recognized, has been strengthened based on the experiences and analysis after the meteorological events.

@DiazCanelB, the prime minister @MMarreroCruz, and the FAR minister, Army Corps General Álvaro López Miera, at the headquarters of the National General Staff of the Civil Defense.

During the meeting, which was also attended by the member of the Political Bureau of the Party, General of the Army Corps, Alvaro Lopez Miera, Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, was held on Saturday morning at the General Staff of the Civil Defense.

Dr. Francisco Durán, National Director of Epidemiology of MINSAP, referred to the current sanitary situation in the country and the main incidences in the world, and pointed out that in the last two weeks the incidence rate of Covid-19 has decreased nationwide.

For his part, the Second Chief of Staff of the Civil Defense, Colonel Luis Ángel Macareño Véliz, highlighted that this Saturday the preparation of the management and command bodies at all levels will take place.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, activities and practical actions will be carried out to prepare to face the dangers of disasters, with the participation of several institutions, the population, and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Before concluding the meeting, Cuban President Díaz-Canel acknowledged the work of the National Civil Defense System, and considered that its strengthening is due to the experiences accumulated in facing disasters.