Boat Carrying Over 800 Haitian Migrants Reaches Cuba

On May 25, a boat carrying 800 Haitian migrants bound for the United States arrived off the north-central coast of Cuba.

Cuban authorities responded by providing care and humanitarian aid to more than 800 people, including minors, who arrived at the coast of the municipality of Caibarien, in the central province of Villa Clara.

The Haitian migrants received medical attention and were transferred to a lodging center in nearby Corralillo.

In line with international agreements on migration, Cuban authorities are in contact with the Haitian government to guarantee the safe and voluntary return of these people, according to information provided on the Cubadebate website.

Emigration to the United States has increased overwhelmingly because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economies of Latin America and the Caribbean, according to a World Bank report.

In the past eight months Haitians have been leaving from Haiti and nearby coastal areas on the mainland by the hundreds to reach the Keys



The largest exodus of boat refugees since 2004.



Coast Guards have intercepted 7,100 people from Haiti & Cuba trying to come to the US. pic.twitter.com/4pJqlsGQ34 — Popitics (@Popitics1) May 23, 2022

A regulation allowing for the immediate deportation of migrants arriving at U.S. borders, that was implemented by the Donald Trump administration and upheld by the current President Joe Biden, is still in effect in the United States.