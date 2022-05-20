Cuba Backs Global Security Initiative Proposed by China

Last month, the Chinese leader launched this mechanism, aimed at promoting global security during his inaugural speech at the Boao Forum.



Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on Thursday ratified his country's support for the Global Security Initiative recently presented by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On his Twitter account, the foreign minister stated that Cuba welcomes this initiative and pointed out that “we agree on the need for a cooperative and sustainable security vision, based on respect for the United Nations Charter and contrary to unilateralism.

Last month, the Chinese leader launched this mechanism aimed at promoting global security during his inaugural speech at the Boao Forum, a meeting that periodically brings together Asian leaders to promote regional economic integration and coordinate plans to achieve the development goals.

During a video conference of BRICS foreign ministers, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed that the Global Security Initiative bridges the peace deficit and guides the way to solve global security dilemmas.https://t.co/zTWnhQx4dl — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) May 19, 2022

During this important meeting, Xi Jinping emphasized that China respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, non-interference in the internal affairs of others and the development path chosen by each nation.

The Chinese leader called on the international community to strive for the economic and political stability, and to abandon the “cold war mentalities, unilateralism, and confrontation".

He also emphasized that China is committed to the international economic recovery by creating market opportunities for other nations.