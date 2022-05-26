CARICOM Urges Summit of the Americas to Be Inclusive

The organization rejected the unilateral decision of the United States to exclude Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from the Summit.

The Community of Caribbean States (CARICOM) reiterated on Wednesday its request that the XI Summit of the Americas should be an inclusive meeting that brings together all the countries of the region, an event to be held from June 6 to 10 in Los Angeles, United States.

Following a meeting of the Council on Foreign and Community Relations, the organization stressed its position condemning the selective exclusion of countries such as Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela from the IX Summit of the Americas by the United States.

During the Summit, the Community would push for the discussion of several priority issues in order to promote a sustainable recovery, in accordance with the central theme of the event Building a Sustainable, Resilient and Equitable Future.

"As a representative of Trinidad and Tobago I will be attending the summit and I hope that, if not all, most of my CARICOM colleagues will be there, we have important issues to engage the United States on," said Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley.

The arbitrary exclusion of Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua was communicated in advance by the U.S. State Department.

Accordingly, this unilateral decision generated speeches in protest to the measure by governments and political leaders, such as the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his Bolivian counterpart, Luis Arce, who refused to participate in the event in view of the exclusion of nations from the hemisphere.

It is worth mentioning that this will be the first time that the U.S. organizes the Summit of the Americas, since the initial session in 1994, which was held in Miami.