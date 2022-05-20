Cuba and Mexico Strengthen Ties in Health Care Collaboration

The Mexico-Cuba Health Agreement signed on May 8 in Havana between the Ministry of Health of Mexico and the Ministry of Public Health of the Republic of Cuba has been disclosed.

On May 8, in Havana, Mexico's Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, and his Cuban counterpart, José Ángel Portal Miranda, signed the cooperation agreement covering the training of specialists, research, vaccines, medicines and the hiring of Cuban doctors.

The Mexico-Cuba Health Agreement aims to establish the legal framework of reference using which both organizations will develop technical, scientific and academic cooperation activities.

Under the agreement, cooperation between the two countries will include the exchange of specialists who will provide services in prevention, public health, care and telecommuting in health units or institutions. In addition, annual training sessions for medical specialists will also be arranged.

Furthermore, the document establishes that both nations will be able to acquire medicines, vaccines, and all types of medical manufacturing equipment as needed and in accordance with the corresponding legal procedures.

��⬇��#NACIONAL Médicos cubanos podrán especializarse en México, anuncia Secretaría de Salud



El 8 de mayo, en la Habana Cuba, el titular de salud de México, Jorge Alcocer y su homólogo de Cuba, José Ángel Portal Miranda, firmaron el acuerdo de cooperación pic.twitter.com/izSGClvb09 — ORP Noticias (@orpnoticias) May 20, 2022

A technical-regulatory committee of the two countries will likewise be set up to develop joint actions in the field of scientific research.