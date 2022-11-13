President Luis Arce Approves Decree on Census in Bolivia

The Bolivian government has considered the census process as a national priority, so they will guarantee its coverage throughout the country.

The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, approved on Saturday a decree that sets the rules for the Population and Housing Census to be held on March 23, 2024.

"We approved the DS 4824 that guarantees that the Census will be carried out on 23/03/24 and the distribution of resources will be made in September of the same year", wrote the Bolivian president in his Twitter account.

President Arce assured that with this new supreme decree, the Government respects the request of more than 300 elected authorities in the country and also implements the recommendations of the Census Technical Commission.

#Bolivia | The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, announced early Saturday that the date for the nationwide census will be March 23, 2024.https://t.co/UK4FXfBtGz pic.twitter.com/eOU0PomzUd — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 12, 2022

He also expressed that "each and every Bolivian woman and man should be part of the Bicentennial Census, and insisted on the need to build "the Homeland, united, taking into account the economic, social and cultural realities of the nine departments".

The DS No. 4824 provides that the census of the Population and Housing Census will be carried out by the National Institute of Statistics of Bolivia (INE).

The Bolivian government has considered the census process as a national priority, so it will guarantee its coverage throughout the country on the date scheduled for its completion.

According to the letter of Supreme Decree 4824, the results of the census will make it possible to "adjust, define, implement and evaluate plans, programs and strategies for human, economic and social development".