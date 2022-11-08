Bolivian President Acknowledges Results of His Administration

The government has worked to build the state and democracy, said Bolivian President Luis Arce about his two years in office.

On Tuesday, the President gave an account of his administration at the head of the Government before the Congress in La Paz. On the occasion, he praised the achievements of his government in the last year.

According to Arce, one of his first challenges since taking office on November 8, 2020 was the recovery of democracy after the government of de facto president Jeanine Áñez (2019-2020). In that sense, he raised other challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the country's economic recovery.

Regarding the pandemic, the President said, "We have had to deal with four waves, but we have faced them, without confinement or economic quarantines, and with the lowest mortality rate in the region and, above all, with hard and transparent work."

Likewise, the President acknowledged the significant and sustained economic growth of the country in the midst of an adverse international context. As of last September, "Bolivia is positioned as the economy with the lowest inflation in the region and one of the lowest worldwide, reaching 1.76 percent."

Estén seguras, hermanas y hermanos, que no traicionaremos el mandato que el pueblo nos dio en las urnas el 18 de octubre de 2020. Sigamos avanzando, sigamos creciendo, sigamos reconstruyendo nuestra Patria, y sigamos sembrando esperanza.

¡Muchas gracias! pic.twitter.com/FJOBXoMF87 — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) November 8, 2022

Rest assured, sisters and brothers, that we will not betray the mandate that the people gave us at the polls on October 18, 2020. Let's keep moving forward, let's keep growing, let's keep rebuilding our Homeland, and let's keep sowing hope. Thank you very much!

With a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 4.1 percent, as of the second quarter of 2022, it is evident that "the Bolivian economy is rebounding from the recessive policies of the last government," said Arce.

The country's economy "not only grows but also reduces poverty and inequality within the framework of the historical process of struggle for the economic and social democratization of the people."

The Government's work continues to focus on "the consolidation of a secure Plurinational State with justice for all Bolivians throughout our country and beyond its borders."