Istanbul: Explosion Leaves At Least 6 Dead and Dozens Injured

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that six people were killed and 53 injured in the blast.

An explosion occurred on the Istiklal pedestrian street in central Istanbul, Turkey. There are several injured and dead, local media report.

"It has been reported that many people were injured in the explosion that took place on Istiklal Street [or Independence Avenue] in Istanbul," local channel NTV reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that six people were killed and 53 injured in the blast. The Presidente said that based on initial information from governor, Istanbul explosion could be suspected act of terrorism.

⚠️‼️������Explosion occurred in the center of Istanbul, there are wounded, Turkish TV reports



The explosion occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal in Istanbul pic.twitter.com/7tlBdBdQTU — AZ �������� (@AZgeopolitics) November 13, 2022

The explosion took place around 16:20 local time (GMT+3), after which, many ambulances and firefighters were sent to the site. In addition, security forces cordoned off the area and citizens are prohibited from approaching the site.

Police blocked the passage to Istiklal Street. Residents are being evacuated, a witness told a Sputnik correspondent at the site.

People who remained in the buildings in the area were forbidden to go outside until receiving express orders.