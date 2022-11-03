Technical Commission To Define Date for the Census in Bolivia

"Unfortunately, we have not found a full will to establish dialogue and find a solution to the Santa Cruz conflict", Development Planning Minister Cusicanqui revealed.

On Wednesday, President Luis Arce ordered the creation of a technical commission to define the definitive date for carrying out the population census. This commission will include international representatives and will begin work this week.

This decision seeks to restore normality in the department of Santa Cruz, where far-right politicians have been promoting a "civic strike" that has triggered acts of violence.

"With the installation of the technical commission, we give certainty to the population about the execution and quality of the census process. We urge them to abandon any pressure measure that threatens the reconstruction of Santa Cruz," Arce said.

"Unfortunately we have not found a full will to establish dialogue and find a solution to the Santa Cruz conflict", Development Planning Minister Sergio Cusicanqui said after recounting the attempts at dialogue with the political opposition.

Marches to converge "from all four cardinal points" on Santa Cruz today, against the right-wing work stoppage, now in its 9th day. The social movements acting as the instrument of leverage for the government. Hoping for no deaths. #Boliviahttps://t.co/M9ESkKz8dg — Bret Gustafson (@bretgustafson) October 31, 2022

"With the desire to move forward with the census process and achieve tranquility and certainty for the Bolivian people and the Santa Cruz families, we will install on Friday the technical commission that will work on the definitive date of the registration day," he added.

Cusicanqui insisted that the definition of the date for the consultation will be made taking into account technical criteria and promised to safeguard the quality of the entire census process so that the data does not leave room for criticism or doubt.

"With the installation of this technical commission, there are no reasons to maintain pressure measures in Santa Cruz. It is time to reassure the people," he added.