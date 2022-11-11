Bolivian Minister: Indefinite Strike in Santa Cruz Should End

According to the Minister of Economy and Public Finance, Marcelo Montenegro, the strike has so far resulted in the loss of more than 700 million dollars.

Twenty-one days of the indefinite strike have been promoted by the Interinstitutional Committee that demands the Census in 2023. The Minister called on the civic authorities to end the strike, damaging the country's economic reconstruction.

"People want to work; they have the right to do so; we cannot prevent them from doing so, that is why we continue to urge the civic authorities of Santa Cruz to stop the strike once and for all," said Montenegro referring to those who do not abide by the measure and want to work.

According to the Minister, the Census was scheduled to be carried out in 2024 by the national government's decision together with more than 30 delegations made up of authorities and technicians from the country.

Noting that the 21-day strike has meant a loss of more than 700 million dollars, Montenegro said, "Bolivia has to produce," and urged not to attempt against the reconstruction of the Bolivian economy. "Let's give the economy the security that the national government has given it."

El ministro de Economía, Marcelo Montenegro, pide que cese la violencia en #SantaCruz en contra del sector productivo y el cierre obligado de negocios, para "dejar de dañar" la economía. "Bolivia necesita producir", dice. pic.twitter.com/Zb33mzZ690 — La Razón Digital (@LaRazon_Bolivia) November 11, 2022

The Minister of Economy, Marcelo Montenegro, calls for an end to violence in Santa Cruz against the productive sector and the forced closure of businesses to "stop damaging" the economy. "Bolivia needs to produce," he says.

In this regard, the Minister said that amid an adverse scenario in the world, Bolivia is in the process of reconstruction. "We have already seen some normality and we have to make an effort to preserve that economic stability, democratic stability."

The Minister said the country's unemployment rate had declined by 4.2 percent through the third quarter, with a year-on-year inflation rate of 2.9 percent through October this year, while economic growth stands at around 4.1 percent.

The strike in Santa Cruz has been promoted by the Interinstitutional Committee, which includes the governor, Fernando Camacho; the rector of the Universidad Autónoma Gabriel René Moreno, Vicente Cuellar; the civic Rómulo Calvo and other sectors.