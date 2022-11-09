Technical Table Sets Bolivian National Census for 2024

Authorities from Santa Cruz, La Paz, Tarija, and Trinidad left the technical meetings arguing that the Arce administration did not accept the census be carried out in 2023.

On Wednesday, Planning Minister Sergio Cusicanqui announced that the Technical Commission concluded that the population census could be carried out between March and April 2024. Bolivia's President Luis Arce will define a definitive date for that process.

The Commission evaluated the census calendar and changed the dates related to the hiring and training of census agents, the printing and scanning of the ballots, and the cartographic update. These changes would make it possible to advance the census by one month.

During the last four days, the Commission had been working in Trinidad City with authorities and civic and technical representatives from the nine Bolivian departments.

In the early hours of Wednesday, however, the representatives of the Government of Santa Cruz and the municipalities of La Paz, Tarija, and Trinidad left the technical meetings arguing that the Arce administration did not accept the census be carried out in 2023.

"By leaving the stage of the technical debate... they have shown once again they could not technically support the observations they made," Cusicanqui pointed out.

During the negotiations, the Bolivian far-right maintained their intransigent position and refused to listen to the arguments presented by the National Institute of Statistics.

As a result of the above, the Santa Cruz Civic Committee announced that the regional strike will continue until the Arce administration agrees to carry out the census in 2023. The Santa Cruz Governor Luis Camacho threatened to radicalize the protest measures.