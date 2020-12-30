    • Live
News > U.S.

Pompeo Plans To Include Cuba in 'Sponsors of Terrorism List'
  • Cafeteria decorated with posters related to the year’s end and the 62nd anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution, Havana, Dec. 30, 2020.

    Cafeteria decorated with posters related to the year’s end and the 62nd anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution, Havana, Dec. 30, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 30 December 2020 (1 hours 19 minutes ago)
Opinion

The designation of Cuba as a terrorist state would place additional obstacles to improve diplomatic relations between Washington and Havana.

Three weeks before President Donald Trump leaves the White House, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would be looking to put Cuba back on the "State Sponsors of Terrorism list."

RELATED:

The United States Tightens Blockade Against Cuba and Nicaragua

State Department officials drew up a proposal to define Cuba as a terrorist state, despite the fact that President Barack Obama’s administration (2009-2017) removed the Caribbean nation from the blacklist in 2015.

According to The New York Times, the designation of Cuba as a terrorist state would place incoming President Joe Biden additional obstacles to improve diplomatic relations between Washington and Havana.

The U.S. Democrats criticized Pompeo's move, calling it a last-minute change in the country's foreign policy.

"It is another trick of this president with less than 23 days to the end [of his office]," Gregory Meeks, the House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman, said.

If Pompeo formalizes this new bullying modality, Washington's blacklist will include Cuba, Syria, Iran, and North Korea.

Previously, on Dec. 17, President Miguel Diaz-Canel rejected the U.S. attacks on his country and described Trump's foreign policy as a resounding failure.

"During this period, the U.S... unleashed a sordid war against Cuba, with the absurd pretense of bringing us to our knees, breaking the resistance of the Revolution, and forcing us to make concessions... Its failure is resounding and notorious," he said in the closing session of the National Assembly.

