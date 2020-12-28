Cuba Restricts International Arrivals After COVID Cases Spike

The measure was implemented for travelers from the destinations that have contributed the most cases so far, according to Cuban statistics.

Given the increase in cases imported from COVID-19 associated with Cuban citizens from countries such as the United States, Mexico and Panama, health and airport authorities on the island reported a mandated reduction in the entry of travelers from those destinations.

The measure seeks to reduce the number of travelers from Haiti, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, the National Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Duran, informed this Monday in a press conference.

This way, the authorities of the Civil Aeronautics of Cuba will readjust with the pertinent airlines the necessary details to make this new measure effective from January 1, 2021.

The official pointed out that as soon as the epidemiological situation allows it, the frequency of flights coming from those countries will be gradually reestablished.

In recent days it has been recorded that for every 1,000 travelers arriving from the United States and the Dominican Republic, 12.9 and 12.6 respectively are diagnosed with the disease, while from Mexico they represent 11.7, he said.

In addition to this measure, it is a mandatory requirement for all international travelers to enter the country by performing a PCR test with a negative result for COVID-19, from a certified laboratory in the country of origin, 72 hours before the trip, which will take effect on January 10, 2021.

Teniendo en cuenta la actual situación epidemiológica nacional, regional e internacional se ha decidido reducir la entrada de viajeros procedentes de #EstadosUnidos, #México, #Panamá, #Bahamas, #Haití y #RepúblicaDominicana a partir del 1 d enero de 2021

Durán pointed out that since last November 15 with the opening of the borders to commercial flights, 3,782 were diagnosed with the disease, of which 2,207 are native and 1,575 imported, which has generated the spread of the disease.

To the measures already established, Cuba has added that the accommodation capacities for Cuban travelers living in the country who do not have conditions in their housing or in that of their relatives to fulfil the domiciliary isolation will be ensured.

Likewise, the capacity for isolation in hotels destined for this purpose will be guaranteed for Cuban travelers living abroad or others who decide to carry out their isolation in these facilities, assuming the payment of this service.

The head of Air Transport and International Relations of the Institute of Civil Aeronautics, Mercedes Vázquez, said that currently 38 airlines carry out operations with the island, of these 25 are from the Americas with 13 flight origins.

The airlines will coordinate with the Cuban Airports and Airport Services Company for the adjustment of the days and hours of the flights and the terminals where the operations will be carried out, she highlighted.

The idea, he stressed, is to maintain the flow of travelers for the time being, only to decrease their entry temporarily, until the epidemiological situation allows it.

In the last weeks, Cuba faces a resurgence of the COVID-19 with a high numbers of cases. This Sunday, a number of 229 cases was reported, one of the highest since the appearance of the disease last March.