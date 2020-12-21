China Rejects US Pressure on Cuba Over Human Rights

China rejected on Monday the attitude of the United States of politicizing human rights issues to promote its policy of pressure and interference in Cuba's internal affairs. Instead, the Asian country encourages a return to dialogue towards the normalization of bilateral relations on the basis of respect.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang-Wenbin ratified his government's opposition to the double standards and criticism used as an excuse for foreign interference on the island.

Wenbin highlighted China's position that the United States must respect Cuban sovereignty and independence, in addition to eliminating the economic, financial, and commercial blockade that - unilaterally and for more than sixty years - it has imposed on the Caribbean nation.

He also urged Washington to change its bilateral ties with Havana, prioritizing equality and mutual respect to be able to respond to the interests of the two peoples. The diplomat insisted that the normalization of the ties between the United States and Cuba will have a notorious impact on the stability and development of Latin America.

In Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Regular Press Conference today, #China called on the #US to lift #blockade against #Cuba and to respect the sovereignty and independence of our country. It opposed the politicization of #HumanRights and double standards @CubaMINREX @cubavsbloqueo pic.twitter.com/EV3lBRLLwD — EmbaCuba China (@EmbacubaChina) December 21, 2020

With these declarations, China reaffirms its rejection of the U.S. coercive policies, which aim at turning human rights into a pretext for its historic attack on Cuba.

The Asian country has historically supported the international demand for the end of the US blockade against Cuba, considering it to be contrary to the spirit defended by the United Nations Charter. China has also urged the White House to rectify this hostile attitude and denounced the extraterritorial nature of its sanctions, which violate international law.