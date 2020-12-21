The United States Tightens Blockade Against Cuba and Nicaragua

The new measures extend the record of pressure exerted by the Trump Administration on progressive governments during 2020.



The US Treasury Department announced on Monday the inclusion of several individuals and entities from Cuba and Nicaragua in the so-called "blacklist," a set of unilateral coercive measures promoted by Donald Trump's administration against progressive governments in Latin America and the Caribbean.

In Nicaragua, the measures were imposed against the Vice President of the Supreme Court, Marvin Ramiro Aguilar García, deputy Walmaro Antonio Gutiérrez Mercado and police chief in the town of León, Fidel Jesús Domínguez Álvarez.

The justification given is that these three people support alleged political persecutions carried out by the Sandinista government.

I reject new blockade measures announced by Pompeo



Cuba will move forward no matter how many entities they might include in their spurious lists



Every new action in the US foreign policy reinforces the international isolation & discredit Trump and his staff have plunged it into — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) December 21, 2020

On the other hand, the list was "updated" for Cuba, with three entities attached to the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), these being the Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A. (GAESA) and the subsidiary firms Financiera Cimex S.A. and Kave Coffee S.A. According to the United States, GAESA has used business in Panama to avoid US sanctions.

2020 has been one of the most severe years regarding unilateral coercive measures against Cuba and Nicaragua, in addition to Venezuela. The declared interest, although not successful, is to achieve a change of political system in each of these nations and to replace it with others more aligned with the U.S. intentions in the region.

The governments of the affected countries have repeatedly denounced that these conducts of the United States authorities flagrantly violate international law, particularly the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states.