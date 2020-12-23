Cuba Strengthens Commercial Ties With Three African Countries

South Africa, Namibia and Senegal have signed recent trade and medical cooperation agreements with Cuba.

Cuba and Senegal signed on Tuesday a cooperation agreement as part of a wider collaboration between the Chambers of Commerce from both countries. The understanding strengthens the 46 years long diplomatic relationship as well as Cuba's economic ties with Africa.

Cuban Ambassador to Senegal Saylín Sánchez Portero thanked the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad, Aïssata Tall Sall for the permanent support of the African country against the U.S. blockade.

Despite the 6 decades-long U.S. blockade imposed on the Caribbean nation, Cuba seeks to enhance its cooperation within Africa by signing trade agreements in sectors of common interest.

On December 16 the Chambers of Commerce from Cuba and South Africa subscribed to cooperation projects. Likewise, on December 4, Cuba and Namibia renewed their agreements in several sectors including medical cooperation.