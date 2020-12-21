Canadian Tourism Operators Resume Operations In Cuba

Over two million visitors worldwide are expected to travel to this Caribbean island next year.

Canadian tour operator Hola Sun Holidays and Air Canada are set to resume flights to Cuba to boost operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Hola Sun Holidays in alliance with the airline Off We Go(OWG) performed their inaugural flight to the international airport Abel Santamaria located in Santa Clara province.

Besides the regular flights to Varadero and Cayo Santa Maria tourism hotspots, OWG will add routes to Cayo Ensenachos and Cayo Las Brujas.

Likewise, Air Canada started flights to Cayo Santa Maria on Sunday, thus adding a new tourist destination on the Island.

Y así fue la llegada al aeropuerto internacional Abel Santamaría. Desde aquí son trasladados a Cayo Santamaría. Calurosa bienvenida!!! https://t.co/MK0BuhgYqG pic.twitter.com/Xp5mqIzILa — Minoska Cadalso Navarro ���� (@MinoskaCuba) December 21, 2020

The meme reads, "This was the arrival at the Abel Santamaria International Airport. From here, they are transferred to Cayo Santamaria. Warm welcome"

During the last five years, Canada became the first market of the Caribbean island's tourist sector and, for nine consecutive years, Cuba was chosen by over one million Canadians as a safe destination.

Local authorities plan to hold Cuba's International Tourism Fair (FITCuba) from May 3rd to 8th next year at Varadero resort. Russia has been selected as the country's guest of honor.

In November, three of the main Russian tour operators for Cuba (Pegas Touristik, Coral Travel, and Anex Tours) resumed operations to the Island with the airlines Nordwind, Royal Flights, and Aigle Azur.

According to the recent 2021 Economy Outlook delivered to the Cuban Parliament, a gradual recovery of the tourism sector is foreseen for the next year with the arrival of over two million visitors in the country.