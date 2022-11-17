120-Day Extension of Grain Deal -Turkish President

The Black Sea grain initiative, which was due to expire on November 19, has been extended for 120 days, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to the President, the significance and benefits of the grain agreement regarding world food supply and food security have been evidenced by the delivery of more than 11 million tons of grain and food to those in need over the past four months.

Erdogan announced via his official Twitter account the decision "in accordance with the resolution reached by Türkiye, the UN, the Russian Federation and Ukraine" to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative for another 120 days from November 19, 2022.

The Turkish President also thanked "UN Secretary General António Guterres, Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky for their willingness to prolong the agreement, and I would also like to congratulate all those who have contributed."

For its part, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned against "provocations" concerning the grain scheme. "It must be absolutely clear that any attempts to use the humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea for provocative military purposes will be firmly stopped."

In accordance with the resolution reached by Türkiye, the UN, the Russian Federation, and Ukraine, the Black Sea Grain Initiative was extended for an additional 120 days beginning November 19, 2022, as a result of the quadrilateral discussions hosted by Türkiye. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) November 17, 2022

Russia has said it also expects restrictions on Russian food and fertilizer exports to be lifted, as the United Nations (UN) promised last July 22, when the grain agreement was signed in Istanbul.

The agreement negotiated by the UN and Türkiye aimed to secure grain and fertilizer supplies to world markets amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.