Russia Calls for Grain Exports To Reach Nations Most in Need

Russia supports the extension of the grain deal in strict compliance with the UN-backed agreement, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

According to Siluanov, Russia is in favor of expanding the Black Sea grain initiative on the condition that grain supplies are guaranteed to the countries that need it most.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 summit that concluded this November 16 in Bali, Indonesia, the Russian diplomat told RT that Russia insists "that the grain supplied under the Black Sea agreement goes exactly to the countries that need it most, not to Western countries, and not to Europe, as is happening now."

The grain agreement negotiated by the United Nations (UN) and Türkiye expires on November 19. It was signed in Istanbul on July 22 to secure grain and fertilizer supplies to world markets amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly denounced the non-compliance with the agreement, noting that most of the Ukrainian grain destined for poorer nations has been exported to the West rather than to African countries.

According to statements by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, Russia has supplied countries in Africa and Asia with a total of 10.5 million tons of grain. Wheat being the main export product, Africa received about 40 percent and Asia 60 percent.

Under the grain deal, agricultural exports across the Black Sea from Russia and Ukraine were to be unblocked. Moscow has complained that its own food and fertilizer exports remain blocked, while it has facilitated all conditions for the departure of ships carrying Ukrainian grain.