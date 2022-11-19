Cuban President Concludes Official Visit to Algeria

"We agree on the importance of working expeditiously on the implementation of the agreements reached yesterday with President Tebboune," said the Cuban leader.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel concluded this Saturday his official visit to Algeria, the first point of a tour scheduled since last November 16 and which continues in Russia, Türkiye and China.

According to the official government website, the Prime Minister of that country, Aiman Benabderrahmane, said goodbye to the President of the island at the airport, after a meeting where they agreed on the importance of working in an accelerated manner in the implementation of bilateral agreements.

In this regard, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that President Diaz-Canel's visit to Algeria marks a milestone in the development of bilateral relations.

En conversaciones oficiales, los presidentes @DiazCanelB y @TebbouneAmadjid destacaron los vínculos históricos de amistad y cooperación entre #Argelia y #Cuba. Confirmaron las potencialidades existentes para impulsar la colaboración bilateral en esferas de interés mutuo ��������. pic.twitter.com/vU1vJoqk6W — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) November 17, 2022

In official conversations, the presidents @DiazCanelB and @TebbouneAmadjid highlighted the historical links of friendship and cooperation between #Argelia and #Cuba . They confirmed the existing potential to promote bilateral collaboration in areas of mutual interest .

The Foreign Minister described the trip carried out since last November 16 as excellent, intense and fruitful and valued the enormous feeling of friendship and solidarity with the Caribbean nation.

El presidente @DiazCanelB terminó su visita a #Argelia, nación a la que llegó el 16 de noviembre y fue el primer punto de la gira que seguirá a Rusia, Türkiye y China.



En el aeropuerto lo despidió el primer ministro argelino Aiman Benabderrahmane. pic.twitter.com/uPPdXXEqEm — Presidencia Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba) November 19, 2022

President @DiazCanelBended his visit to #Algeria, nation where he arrived on November 16 and was the first point of the tour that will continue to Russia, Türkiye and China. He was seen off at the airport by Algerian Prime Minister Aiman Benabderrahmane.

"Almost concluding my visit to Algiers, I held (a) cordial meeting with Prime Minister Aiman Benabderrahmane," the Caribbean nation's president wrote on his Twitter social network account.

"We agreed on the importance of working expeditiously on the implementation of the agreements reached yesterday with President (Amadjid) Tebboune," the Cuban head of state specified.

In his meeting with Tebboune, the Algerian president confirmed to his Cuban counterpart the decision to write off the payment of the bilateral debt services and then postpone its reimbursement to another time.

The Cuban president ended his visit to Algeria this Saturday and is scheduled to arrive this same day in Moscow, where next Monday he has scheduled a working meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Last Tuesday, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, declared: "We are expecting President Díaz-Canel's visit to Moscow and, in fact, contacts between the two heads of state are being prepared, as this is a very important visit, since Cuba is a very important partner for Russia".