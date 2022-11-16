G20 Summit Concludes by Committing to Tackle Food Crisis

The G20 leaders also stressed that "the peaceful resolution of conflicts, crisis management, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital."

On Wednesday, the G20 summit concluded with a commitment to address the global food crisis and encourage dialogue as a mechanism to resolve critical situations.

After two days of meetings in Bali (Indonesia), the joint declaration of the G20 leaders mentioned the need to take urgent measures to save lives and prevent hunger.

"We commit to protecting the most vulnerable from hunger by using all available tools to manage the food crisis," the G20 final statement said.

In addition, they stressed that "the peaceful resolution of conflicts, crisis management, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital."

India takes the #G20 presidency in the right moment. It’s projected to become world’s third economic power and wilk be a key balancer in an increasingly bifurcated global system between the US and China. No #G20 state wants to be caught in a binary world. pic.twitter.com/ynimE8kVPq — Velina Tchakarova (@vtchakarova) November 16, 2022

Most G20 members strongly condemned the Russian special military operation in Ukraine and stressed that it is "exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy."

However, the final statement admitted that there were other points of view and different evaluations of the situation. In any case, the final declaration classified as "unacceptable" the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons.

During the last plenary session, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo transferred to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi the G20 pro tempore presidency, which should be assumed by India as of Dec. 1.