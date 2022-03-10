Peruvian President Arrives in Chile for Inauguration

The Peruvian President landed in Chile for a meeting with his Chilean counterpart.

On Thursday, Pedro Castillo, Peru's President, arrived in Chile to meet with his counterpart, President-elect Gabriel Boric, who will be sworn in on March 11.

This afternoon, the Peruvian head of state arrived at Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in an Air Force plane. First Lady Lilia Paredes and Foreign Affairs Minister Cesar Landa are among the Peruvian delegation arriving in Chile.

The meeting between both heads of state is scheduled to occur at the Municipality of Santiago later in the day.

President Castillo will also hold a meeting at the Sheraton Tower with Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso. His agenda during the visit also includes meeting with the Peruvian community in Santiago, also at Sheraton Tower.

Querido @gabrielboric, que esta nueva etapa en Chile consolide los esfuerzos de integración que debe primar entre nuestros pueblos hermanos. La población espera grandes reformas sociales de la mano con inversiones sostenibles. Hagamos realidad el desarrollo de la patria grande. pic.twitter.com/3M68bst1Ro — Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) March 10, 2022

Dear Gabriel Boric, may this new stage in Chile consolidate the integration efforts that must prevail among our brother peoples. The population expects great social reforms hand in hand with sustainable investments. Let us make the development of the great country a reality.

As a closure, the Peruvian President will participate in the greeting ceremony of the Heads of State and Government to Chilean President Sebastian Piñera at La Moneda Palace.