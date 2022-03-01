Peru: President Castillo Accepts Transport Minister Resignation

"I appreciate the services rendered by Silva. Our commitment remains with the people, and we need to meet the goals set by our government," Castillo tweeted.

On Monday, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo accepted the resignation of Transport Minister Juan Silva, whom entrepreneur Karelim Lopez accused of allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for public works with Castillo's authorization.

The entrepreneur, who is currently being investigated for money laundering, agreed to provide information accusing Silva so that the judicial authorities consider reducing his possible sentence.

Silva, whom the Senate was about to censor for Lopez’s accusations, was one of the few ministers who had remained in office since Castillo began his tenure in July 2021, when far-right legislators started conspiring to overthrow his administration.

Gabriel Boric in Chile, Pedro Castillo in Peru and Xiomara Castro in Honduras. 2021 saw an ushering in of leftist leaders, may the pink tide continue! pic.twitter.com/TfqK8zGCmu — �� (@fcciluvb) December 19, 2021

On Monday, the Parliamentary Oversight Commission summoned Castillo to answer for Lopez’s accusations against him on March 7, and legislators from right-wing parties such as Popular Renewal, Alliance for Progress, and Popular Force insisted that he must be removed from office.

This action, however, is unlikely to happen since the presentation of such a motion requires the signature of 28 senators, its admission to the debate needs support from 52 legislators, and its approval needs 87 votes.

“Pressure from the Peruvian right attacks democracy,” Castillo condemned and called on the international community to activate the Inter-American Democratic Charter to fight any destabilizing attempt in his country.