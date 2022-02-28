Peru To Lift Capacity Limit Restrictions

On Friday, the Peruvian government ruled the end of capacity limits restrictions for businesses, restaurants, and others nationwide.

The latest regulation was ruled last Sunday by Supreme Decree No. 015-2022-PCM, which established limit percentages for closed and open spaces activities. Alongside the capacity limits, the alert levels against COVID-19 will be eliminated.



Despite the new regulation, the usage of masks remains obligatory to circulate on public roads and in closed places. The code also emphasized that provinces' governments must ensure the commitment of that practices and social distancing and other rules to remain.

Another restriction to remain is to present the physical or virtual COVID-19 vaccination card among those over 18 years of age before entering stores in general and other institutions.

��Se publicó el Decreto Supremo N.º 016-2022-PCM, que declara Estado de Emergencia Nacional por las circunstancias que afectan la vida y salud como consecuencia de la COVID-19 y establece nuevas medidas para el restablecimiento de la convivencia social.



The document will also be required for entering churches, libraries, museums, cultural centers, art galleries, clubs, sports associations, hair salons, barbershops, spas, Turkish baths, saunas, thermal baths, gyms, notaries, and user service offices, among others.

Population over 40 years of age must also present the documentation as they have been boosted with the third dose of vaccines.