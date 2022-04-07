Peruvian Justice Investigates Murder Of 3 People During Strike

The Prosecutor’s Office also opened an investigation against 37 citizens accused of violating public peace, stealing from a warehouse, and causing material damage to private property.

On Wednesday, the Peruvian Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation into the death of three citizens during a strike of transport workers in the Junin region.

The victims were Candy Hinostroza, who was killed in a car accident on the Las Balsas bridge; Jorge Maldonado, who died for not receiving his hemodialysis treatment in a local hospital; and a 13-year-old student, whose corpse was found in the Yacus river in the Jauja province.

To initiate the investigations, the Conception Province's criminal prosecutor filed an appeal against the Preparatory Investigation Court, which denied the request for preventive detention against Hans Ore, who is accused of running over Hinostroza.

The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office also opened an investigation against 37 citizens accused of violating public peace, stealing from a warehouse, and causing material damage to private property and the office of the Huancayo City Tax Administration Service.

"It is necessary to investigate these violent acts, which have tarnished the demands of a legitimate social protest," Culture Minister Alejandro Salas pointed out. On March 28, the Peruvian heavy haulers' guild announced an indefinite strike to reject the rise in fuel prices due to disruptions in supply chains after the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict. “What we continue to charge for freight charges is no longer enough for us to continue operating," the National Union of Carriers and Drivers (NUCD) President Hector Velasquez explained, stressing that many other workers' unions have joined the protests. Over the weekend, President Pedro Castillo eliminated the selective fuel consumption tax until next June, which was one of the main demands of the carriers. The protest, however, has continued.