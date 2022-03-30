Peru Establishes a Commission on Food Assistance

On Wednesday, the Peruvian President led the creation of a commission on food assistance for vulnerable areas.

Peru's President, Pedro Castillo, led the establishment of a multisectoral commission on Wednesday. This commission has as its primary objective to propose and provide food assistance to help the population in sensitive situations, including the Citizen Initiatives for Temporary Food Support (ICAAT).

The event was held in Lima's Tupac Amaru Hall of the Government Palace. During the session, the Peruvian head of state thanked Parliament members for rejecting the impeachment motion against him during the session.

He noted that this "has laid the foundations of the democratic space." Castillo also noted some measures to be taken to manage the rise in fuel prices across the country.

The President said that the project measures are intended to ease the consequences of rising oil prices at the international level.

Together with state ministers, President Pedro Castillo leads the installation of the Multisectoral Commission in charge of proposing actions for the food attention of the most vulnerable population.

President Castillo highlighted the Price Stabilization Fund for Petroleum-Derived Fuels (FEPC), which includes the 84 and 90 octane gasoline, 84 octane gasohol, and bulk LPG.