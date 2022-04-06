“Peruvians Must Show Political Maturity”- Peru’s Vice-President

On Wednesday, the Peruvian Vice-President called on the population to act on the ongoing situation with maturity.

In light of the various demonstrations that have taken place in recent days in Peru, Dina Boluarte, the Vice-President of the Republic and Development-Social Inclusion Minister, said on Wednesday that there is needed for citizens to remain calm and open to dialogue.

"I believe that Peruvians must show political maturity, and this is where political leaders must demonstrate this. Enough of the arrogance," said Boluarte at the Government Palace.

"There are demonstrations across the country, in Lima and in provinces. We also know that some people may have infiltrated the demonstrations to commit criminal acts, which must be differentiated […]," she told the press.

"Damaging private or public property undermines the right to protest," she says. The Minister added that the National Police of Peru (PNP) had been ordered to contain the demonstration without damaging the health and integrity of the population.

"No le voy a contestar (...) convoco a la madurez social. El presidente ha sido electo por cinco años”, afirmó Dina Boluarte cuando se le preguntó si asumiría la Presidencia de la República.https://t.co/dlEopL841V — Política El Comercio (@Politica_ECpe) April 6, 2022

"I am not going to answer (...) I call for social maturity. The president has been elected for five years," said Dina Boluarte when asked if she would assume the Presidency of the Republic.

She said that Police forces are prepared to dismiss any outrage; anyway, they need more reinforcements. "We will take the appropriate measures immediately to protect the lives of police officers and citizens," Boluarte said.