Peru: Castillo Condemns Release of Former President Fujimori

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on Thursday condemned the decision of his country's Constitutional Court (TC) that ordered the release of former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000).

"The institutional crisis to which I referred in my message to Congress is reflected in the latest decision of the Constitutional Court (freeing Fujimori). The organs of international justice to which Peru is attached and the rule of law must ensure the effective exercise of justice for the people," said the head of state through his Twitter account.

On Thursday, the court declared a habeas corpus petition in favor of the release of Fujimori, who has been serving 25 years in prison since 2009 for crimes against humanity committed during his term in office.

A habeas corpus is a legal action that requests the release of a person if there are not sufficient or justified reasons for him to remain imprisoned.

The defense of the former head of state had succeeded before that the humanitarian pardon that former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018) granted Fujimori in 2017 be reinstated.

That pardon was annulled in 2018 by the Peruvian judiciary, ordering Fujimori's return to prison.

However, the Constitutional Court considered that due to the allegedly delicate state of health of the former President, the effects of the pardon should be reinstated, thus ordering his release.

On Tuesday, President Castillo gave a speech before the entire Congress in which he questioned the court's integrity, among other autonomous bodies of the state.

The Peruvian President has referred to international justice institutions, such as the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, to protect Peruvians' interest against this court's decisions.