Peruvian Doctors Demand Release Of COVID-19 Vaccine Patents

The World Health Organization must exempt the intellectual property of everything related to COVID-19 prevention, containment, or treatment.

The Peruvian Medical Association (CMP) on Monday urged President Francisco Sagasti to speak out in favor of releasing patents on COVID-19 vaccines so that more countries can produce them.

"The World Health Organization must exempt the intellectual property of everything related to COVID-19 prevention, containment, or treatment," CMP President Miguel Palacios demanded.

The health workers assured Peru can produce vaccines in a short period to vaccinate a larger number of people.

"We will save more lives and get closer to the end of the pandemic," Palacios said and warned that Peru is lagging in the vaccination process.

So far, over 712,000 out of Peru's 32.5 million inhabitants have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to local outlets, however, this Andean country could not immunize more people due to the lack of vaccines. "If we delay immunizing 70 percent of the population, we will have more pandemic waves as new COVID-19 strains will continue to appear," the CMP stated. On Feb. 7, the first batch of 300,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Peru. As of that date, the country started its vaccination campaign immunizing health workers and the elderly.