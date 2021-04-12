Peru To Have Presidential Election Results In May

Leftist professor Pedro Castillo is leading the first round of elections with 16.1 percent of the votes.

Peru's National Elections Jury (JNE) on Monday informed that the official results from April 11 elections will be released in May.

"We will announce who will go to the second round of presidential elections in the first week of next month," JNE President Jorge Salas said and added that new lawmakers will be announced by the end of May.

Exit polls showed leftist professor Pedro Castillo, of the Peru Libre Party, as the winner of the first round of elections with 16.1 percent of the vote.

In the second position is the right-wing Avanza Pais Party (AP) Hernando de Soto, with 14.4 percent of ballots in his favor. He is followed by conservative businessman Rafael Lopez, who has 13.1 percent of the votes.

#Peru | Unjustified absenteeism of polling station members, delays, and chaos prevailed during the election day, the first to be held in the country without knowing which two presidential candidates will advance to the second round.https://t.co/HJkMNv6Rdj — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 12, 2021

Ex-President Alberto Fujimori's daughter Keiko Fujimori, who represents the right-wing Popular Force (FP), is in the fourth position with 12.1 percent of the ballots. Peruvians, who have had four presidents since 2018, went to the polls to elect a new president from among 18 candidates. One candidate must get over 50 percent of the valid votes to win the first round of elections in Peru, a target that all of them are far from achieving. In 2011, the JNE took 33 days to announce who would advance to the run-off elections and 29 days after the 2016 elections.